$31,775+ taxes & licensing
2024 Buick Envista
Sport Touring Leather Seats | Accident Free
2024 Buick Envista
Sport Touring Leather Seats | Accident Free
Location
Chatham Mazda
383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-1118
$31,775
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CM00495P
- Mileage 15,734 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2024 Buick Envista Sport Touring FWD blends sleek styling with everyday practicality in a modern compact SUV design. Its powered by a fuel-efficient turbocharged engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering a comfortable and easy drive for commuting or longer trips. Inside, the cabin offers a refined feel with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, and a clean, driver focused layout. The large curved display integrates the infotainment system and digital driver screen, while Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity help keep you connected on the go. The Sport Touring trim adds unique black exterior accents, sporty wheels, and a more aggressive appearance that helps the Envista stand out on the road. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision alert, and automatic emergency braking for added peace of mind. Stylish, comfortable, and efficient, this Envista Sport Touring is a great choice for daily driving with a more upscale look and feel. All of our vehicles come with a fresh oil change, new cabin filter, new engine air filter new wiper blades, plus a full air conditioning inspection so youre ready for the warmer months ahead! We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you get the best deal possible. Save money and save time and book your appointment today! This 2024 Buick Envista is One owner, accident free and comes with a free CarFax vehicle history report. Chatham Mazda - Home of Brake Pads for Life!
Vehicle Features
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Interior
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519-354-1118
Alternate Numbers877-354-1118
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519-354-1118