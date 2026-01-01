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<p>This 2024 Buick Envista Sport Touring FWD blends sleek styling with everyday practicality in a modern compact SUV design. Its powered by a fuel-efficient turbocharged engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering a comfortable and easy drive for commuting or longer trips. Inside, the cabin offers a refined feel with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, and a clean, driver focused layout. The large curved display integrates the infotainment system and digital driver screen, while Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity help keep you connected on the go. The Sport Touring trim adds unique black exterior accents, sporty wheels, and a more aggressive appearance that helps the Envista stand out on the road. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision alert, and automatic emergency braking for added peace of mind. Stylish, comfortable, and efficient, this Envista Sport Touring is a great choice for daily driving with a more upscale look and feel. All of our vehicles come with a fresh oil change, new cabin filter, new engine air filter new wiper blades, plus a full air conditioning inspection so youre ready for the warmer months ahead! We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you get the best deal possible. Save money and save time and book your appointment today! This 2024 Buick Envista is One owner, accident free and comes with a free CarFax vehicle history report. Chatham Mazda - Home of Brake Pads for Life!</p><p></p>

2024 Buick Envista

15,734 KM

Details Description Features

$31,775

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Buick Envista

Sport Touring Leather Seats | Accident Free

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14183368

2024 Buick Envista

Sport Touring Leather Seats | Accident Free

Location

Chatham Mazda

383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-1118

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Contact Seller

$31,775

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
15,734KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL47LBE27RB218704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CM00495P
  • Mileage 15,734 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2024 Buick Envista Sport Touring FWD blends sleek styling with everyday practicality in a modern compact SUV design. Its powered by a fuel-efficient turbocharged engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering a comfortable and easy drive for commuting or longer trips. Inside, the cabin offers a refined feel with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, and a clean, driver focused layout. The large curved display integrates the infotainment system and digital driver screen, while Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity help keep you connected on the go. The Sport Touring trim adds unique black exterior accents, sporty wheels, and a more aggressive appearance that helps the Envista stand out on the road. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision alert, and automatic emergency braking for added peace of mind. Stylish, comfortable, and efficient, this Envista Sport Touring is a great choice for daily driving with a more upscale look and feel. All of our vehicles come with a fresh oil change, new cabin filter, new engine air filter new wiper blades, plus a full air conditioning inspection so youre ready for the warmer months ahead! We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you get the best deal possible. Save money and save time and book your appointment today! This 2024 Buick Envista is One owner, accident free and comes with a free CarFax vehicle history report. Chatham Mazda - Home of Brake Pads for Life!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2024 Buick Envista Sport Touring Leather Seats | Accident Free for sale in Chatham, ON
2024 Buick Envista Sport Touring Leather Seats | Accident Free 15,734 KM $31,775 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Chatham Mazda

Chatham Mazda

383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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519-354-XXXX

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519-354-1118

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877-354-1118
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$31,775

+ taxes & licensing>

Chatham Mazda

519-354-1118

2024 Buick Envista