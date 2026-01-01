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<p>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.</p><p>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.</p><p>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.</p><p>Book your appointment today!</p>

2024 Buick Envista

16,007 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Buick Envista

Sport Touring

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14206058

2024 Buick Envista

Sport Touring

Location

Lally Kia

725 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

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Contact Seller

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+ taxes & licensing

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Used
16,007KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL47LBE20RB194701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,007 KM

Vehicle Description

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.

All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lally Kia

Lally Kia

725 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
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519-352-6200

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Lally Kia

519-352-6200

2024 Buick Envista