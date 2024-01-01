Menu
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4D Crew Cab High Country Pw3 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Leather. 4WD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 10-Speed Automatic

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

29,846 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD High Country

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD High Country

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,846KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC4YREY0RF136037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # N06253A
  • Mileage 29,846 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4D Crew Cab High Country Pw3 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Leather. 4WD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 10-Speed Automatic


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

