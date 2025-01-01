$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Chevrolet Suburban
Premier
2024 Chevrolet Suburban
Premier
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
3,858KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNSKFKD0RR178884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 3,858 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lally Kia
2020 Nissan Rogue SL New Arrival | Clean CarFax | Trade-In | AWD | Leather 107,226 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai PALISADE Urban 7 Passenger New Arrival | Low KMs | 7 Passenger | AWD | Loaded 37,855 KM $51,999 + tax & lic
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury New Arrival | Low KMs | 7 Passenger | AWD | Loaded 7,720 KM $52,499 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Lally Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-352-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Kia
519-352-6200
2024 Chevrolet Suburban