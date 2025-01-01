Menu
<p>The 2024 Ford Bronco Big Bend 4x4, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.<br /> On this Big Bend 4x4 you will find features like;<br /> <br /> Hard Top</p> <p>Lane Keeping Aid</p> <p>BLIS</p> <p>Navigation</p> <p>Dual Zone Climate Control</p> <p>Heated Seats</p> <p>Running Boards</p> <p>Push Button Start</p> <p>Remote Start via Fordpass App</p> <p>Backup Camera</p> <p>Power Windows</p> <p>Power Locks</p> <p>and so much more!!<br /> <br /> Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br /> <br /> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br /> <br /> We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.<br /> All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.<br /> <br /> All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.<br /> <br /> Book your appointment today!</p>

2024 Ford Bronco

26,615 KM

2024 Ford Bronco

Big Bend Manual | Lane Keeping Aid | Nav | BLIS |

2024 Ford Bronco

Big Bend Manual | Lane Keeping Aid | Nav | BLIS |

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Used
26,615KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMDE7AH3RLA10562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 26,615 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
7 Speed Manual

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2024 Ford Bronco