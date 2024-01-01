Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The 2024 Ford Edge Titanium AWD, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.<br /> On this Edge Titanium AWD you will find features like;<br /> <br /> Panoramic Sunroof</p> <p>Adaptive Cruise Control</p> <p>Lane Keeping Aid</p> <p>BLIS</p> <p>Heated and Cooled Leather Seats</p> <p>Heated Steering Wheel</p> <p>Class II Tow Package</p> <p>Remote Start</p> <p>Power Liftgate</p> <p>Navigation</p> <p>Power Windows</p> <p>Power Locks</p> <p>Power Seats</p> <p>and so much more!!<br /> <br /> Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br /> <br /> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br /> <br /> We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.<br /> All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.<br /> <br /> All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.<br /> <br /> Book your appointment today!</p>

2024 Ford Edge

6,994 KM

Details Description Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford Edge

Titanium Panoramic Sunroof | ACC + Lane Centering |

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Ford Edge

Titanium Panoramic Sunroof | ACC + Lane Centering |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Contact Seller

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
6,994KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K92RBB01138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,994 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Ford Edge Titanium AWD, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.

On this Edge Titanium AWD you will find features like;



Panoramic Sunroof



Adaptive Cruise Control



Lane Keeping Aid



BLIS



Heated and Cooled Leather Seats



Heated Steering Wheel



Class II Tow Package



Remote Start



Power Liftgate



Navigation



Power Windows



Power Locks



Power Seats



and so much more!!



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.



***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM



We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.

All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.



All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.



Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition Sunroof | Heated and Cooled Seats | for sale in Chatham, ON
2017 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition Sunroof | Heated and Cooled Seats | 142,505 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Nissan Sentra SV Adaptive Cruise Control | Heated Seats | for sale in Chatham, ON
2024 Nissan Sentra SV Adaptive Cruise Control | Heated Seats | 21,544 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Explorer Limited Tech PKG | Twin Panel Moonroof | for sale in Chatham, ON
2024 Ford Explorer Limited Tech PKG | Twin Panel Moonroof | 5,240 KM $57,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2024 Ford Edge