$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Ford Edge
SEL AWD
2024 Ford Edge
SEL AWD
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,499KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J98RBA40525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,499 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Chatham Chrysler
2024 Ford Edge SEL AWD 54,499 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box 48,789 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman 4x4 Reg Cab 8' Box 89,763 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Chatham Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-354-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Chatham Chrysler
519-354-8000
2024 Ford Edge