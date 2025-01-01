Menu
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>2024 FORD EDGE ST-LINE AWD</strong><br /> Panoramic Vista Roof® | Ford Co-Pilot360™ Assist+<br /> Sport-Inspired Styling with Advanced Technology and Safety</p> <p>The 2024 Ford Edge ST-Line combines bold exterior styling with refined comfort and smart technology. Featuring the panoramic roof for an open-air feel and Ford Co-Pilot360™ Assist+ for added confidence, this SUV is designed to stand out and keep you connected.</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>POWER & PERFORMANCE</strong><br /> ? 2.0L EcoBoost® Turbocharged I-4 (250 HP / 280 lb-ft torque)<br /> ? 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters<br /> ? Intelligent All-Wheel Drive<br /> ? Selectable Drive Modes for Versatile Performance<br /> ? Fuel Economy: Approx. 11.5L/100 km City | 8.4L/100 km Highway</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>ST-LINE HIGHLIGHTS</strong><br /> • Unique ST-Line Body Styling with Black Exterior Accents<br /> • 20" Premium Gloss Black-Painted Aluminum Wheels<br /> • Leather-Trimmed Seats with Miko® Suede Inserts & Red Stitching<br /> • Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel<br /> • 12" LCD Touchscreen with SYNC® 4A and Enhanced Voice Recognition<br /> • Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>FORD CO-PILOT360™ ASSIST+</strong><br /> → Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go & Lane Centering<br /> → Evasive Steering Assist<br /> → Voice-Activated Navigation with Pinch-to-Zoom Capability<br /> → Speed Sign Recognition</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF®</strong><br /> → Dual-Panel Glass Roof with Power Shade<br /> → Expansive View for Both Front and Rear Passengers<br /> → Power Tilt & Slide Front Panel</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Special Offer:</strong><br /> Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</p> <p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> ? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> ? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive<br /> ? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Additional Details:</strong><br /> • Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p> <p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2024 Ford Edge

22,055 KM

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Edge

ST Line Panoroof | ACC + Lane Keeping | BLIS |

12910403

2024 Ford Edge

ST Line Panoroof | ACC + Lane Keeping | BLIS |

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,055KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J92RBA19914

  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # VF2F00963A
  Mileage 22,055 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Call Dealer

519-436-1430

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2024 Ford Edge