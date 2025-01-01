$41,999+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Edge
ST Line Panoroof | ACC + Lane Keeping | BLIS |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$41,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VF2F00963A
- Mileage 22,055 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD
2024 FORD EDGE ST-LINE AWD
Panoramic Vista Roof® | Ford Co-Pilot360™ Assist+
Sport-Inspired Styling with Advanced Technology and Safety
The 2024 Ford Edge ST-Line combines bold exterior styling with refined comfort and smart technology. Featuring the panoramic roof for an open-air feel and Ford Co-Pilot360™ Assist+ for added confidence, this SUV is designed to stand out and keep you connected.
POWER & PERFORMANCE
? 2.0L EcoBoost® Turbocharged I-4 (250 HP / 280 lb-ft torque)
? 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters
? Intelligent All-Wheel Drive
? Selectable Drive Modes for Versatile Performance
? Fuel Economy: Approx. 11.5L/100 km City | 8.4L/100 km Highway
ST-LINE HIGHLIGHTS
• Unique ST-Line Body Styling with Black Exterior Accents
• 20" Premium Gloss Black-Painted Aluminum Wheels
• Leather-Trimmed Seats with Miko® Suede Inserts & Red Stitching
• Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel
• 12" LCD Touchscreen with SYNC® 4A and Enhanced Voice Recognition
• Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™
FORD CO-PILOT360™ ASSIST+
→ Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go & Lane Centering
→ Evasive Steering Assist
→ Voice-Activated Navigation with Pinch-to-Zoom Capability
→ Speed Sign Recognition
PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF®
→ Dual-Panel Glass Roof with Power Shade
→ Expansive View for Both Front and Rear Passengers
→ Power Tilt & Slide Front Panel
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
• Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
