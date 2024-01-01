$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Escape
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
Used
3,207KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GN4RUA05128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 3,207 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
