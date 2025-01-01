Menu
<p>The 2024 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.<br /> On this Explorer Limited AWD you will find features like;<br /> <br /> Twin Panel Moonroof</p> <p>Adaptive Cruise Control</p> <p>Lane Keeping Aid</p> <p>BLIS</p> <p>Heated and Cooled Leather Seats</p> <p>Heated Rear Seats</p> <p>Heated Steering Wheel</p> <p>Power Liftgate</p> <p>Remote Start</p> <p>Backup Camera</p> <p>Reverse Sensing System</p> <p>Power Windows</p> <p>Power Locks</p> <p>Power Seats</p> <p>and so much more!!<br /> <br /> Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br /> <br /> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br /> <br /> We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.<br /> All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.<br /> <br /> All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.<br /> <br /> Book your appointment today!</p>

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

VIN 1FMSK8FH8RGA67198

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,070 KM

The 2024 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.

On this Explorer Limited AWD you will find features like;



Twin Panel Moonroof



Adaptive Cruise Control



Lane Keeping Aid



BLIS



Heated and Cooled Leather Seats



Heated Rear Seats



Heated Steering Wheel



Power Liftgate



Remote Start



Backup Camera



Reverse Sensing System



Power Windows



Power Locks



Power Seats



and so much more!!



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.



***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM



We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.

All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.



All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.



Book your appointment today!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

