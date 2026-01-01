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<p>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.</p><p>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.</p><p>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.</p><p>Book your appointment today!</p>

2024 Ford F-150

33,403 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Ford F-150

Lariat

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14074146

2024 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Lally Kia

725 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
33,403KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW5L85RFB10625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LK00838T
  • Mileage 33,403 KM

Vehicle Description

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.

All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2024 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Chatham, ON
2024 Ford F-150 Lariat 33,403 KM $CALL + tax & lic

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Lally Kia

Lally Kia

725 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
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519-352-6200

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Lally Kia

519-352-6200

2024 Ford F-150