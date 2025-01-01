Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>2024 FORD F-250 SUPER DUTY PLATINUM 4X4</strong><br /> 6.7L Power Stroke® Turbo Diesel | Twin-Panel Moonroof<br /> Premium Heavy-Duty Truck with Strength, Luxury, and Technology</p> <p>The 2024 Ford F-250 Platinum blends uncompromising Super Duty capability with luxury-level comfort. Powered by the 6.7L Power Stroke® Diesel and equipped with a twin-panel moonroof, this truck is designed to dominate the toughest jobs while keeping you in first-class comfort.</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>POWER & PERFORMANCE</strong><br /> ? 6.7L Power Stroke® Turbo Diesel V8 (475 HP / 1,050 lb-ft torque)<br /> ? 10-Speed TorqShift® Automatic Transmission<br /> ? Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly 4x4<br /> ? Tow/Haul Drive Modes with Engine Braking</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>PLATINUM LUXURY HIGHLIGHTS</strong><br /> • Premium Leather-Trimmed Heated & Ventilated Front Seats with Multi-Contour Massage<br /> • Heated Rear Seats & Heated Steering Wheel<br /> • SYNC® 4 with 12" LCD Touchscreen & Enhanced Voice Recognition<br /> • B&O® Sound System by Bang & Olufsen (18 Speakers including Subwoofer)<br /> • Power Tailgate with Tailgate Step & Work Surface<br /> • Adaptive Steering & Pro Trailer Backup Assist™</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>TWIN-PANEL MOONROOF</strong><br /> → Expansive Glass Roof with Front Power Tilt & Slide<br /> → Power Sunshade for Customizable Comfort<br /> → Brings Natural Light to Both Front and Rear Seats</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Special Offer:</strong><br /> Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</p> <p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> ? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> ? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive<br /> ? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Additional Details:</strong><br /> • Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p> <p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2024 Ford F-250

10,665 KM

Details Description Features

$101,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford F-250

Platinum 6.7L V8 Diesel | Panoramic Sunroof |

Watch This Vehicle
12952358

2024 Ford F-250

Platinum 6.7L V8 Diesel | Panoramic Sunroof |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 12952358
  2. 12952358
  3. 12952358
Contact Seller

$101,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
10,665KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT8W2BT2REF90870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VF00487R
  • Mileage 10,665 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD



???????????????????????????????????????



2024 FORD F-250 SUPER DUTY PLATINUM 4X4

6.7L Power Stroke® Turbo Diesel | Twin-Panel Moonroof

Premium Heavy-Duty Truck with Strength, Luxury, and Technology



The 2024 Ford F-250 Platinum blends uncompromising Super Duty capability with luxury-level comfort. Powered by the 6.7L Power Stroke® Diesel and equipped with a twin-panel moonroof, this truck is designed to dominate the toughest jobs while keeping you in first-class comfort.



???????????????????????????????????????



POWER & PERFORMANCE

? 6.7L Power Stroke® Turbo Diesel V8 (475 HP / 1,050 lb-ft torque)

? 10-Speed TorqShift® Automatic Transmission

? Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly 4x4

? Tow/Haul Drive Modes with Engine Braking



???????????????????????????????????????



PLATINUM LUXURY HIGHLIGHTS

• Premium Leather-Trimmed Heated & Ventilated Front Seats with Multi-Contour Massage

• Heated Rear Seats & Heated Steering Wheel

• SYNC® 4 with 12" LCD Touchscreen & Enhanced Voice Recognition

• B&O® Sound System by Bang & Olufsen (18 Speakers including Subwoofer)

• Power Tailgate with Tailgate Step & Work Surface

• Adaptive Steering & Pro Trailer Backup Assist™



???????????????????????????????????????



TWIN-PANEL MOONROOF

→ Expansive Glass Roof with Front Power Tilt & Slide

→ Power Sunshade for Customizable Comfort

→ Brings Natural Light to Both Front and Rear Seats



???????????????????????????????????????




Special Offer:

Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.



Peace of Mind Included:

? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)

? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive

? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)




Additional Details:

• Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.



Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today

Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate Coming Soon | Reserve Now! | for sale in Chatham, ON
2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate Coming Soon | Reserve Now! | 40,898 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 2.7L V6 | ACC + Lane Keeping | for sale in Chatham, ON
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 2.7L V6 | ACC + Lane Keeping | 169,507 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor 3.5L V6 ECO | LANE KEEPING AID | for sale in Chatham, ON
2023 Ford F-150 Tremor 3.5L V6 ECO | LANE KEEPING AID | 44,437 KM $65,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$101,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2024 Ford F-250