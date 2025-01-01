$101,999+ taxes & licensing
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$101,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VF00487R
- Mileage 10,665 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD
2024 FORD F-250 SUPER DUTY PLATINUM 4X4
6.7L Power Stroke® Turbo Diesel | Twin-Panel Moonroof
Premium Heavy-Duty Truck with Strength, Luxury, and Technology
The 2024 Ford F-250 Platinum blends uncompromising Super Duty capability with luxury-level comfort. Powered by the 6.7L Power Stroke® Diesel and equipped with a twin-panel moonroof, this truck is designed to dominate the toughest jobs while keeping you in first-class comfort.
POWER & PERFORMANCE
? 6.7L Power Stroke® Turbo Diesel V8 (475 HP / 1,050 lb-ft torque)
? 10-Speed TorqShift® Automatic Transmission
? Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly 4x4
? Tow/Haul Drive Modes with Engine Braking
PLATINUM LUXURY HIGHLIGHTS
• Premium Leather-Trimmed Heated & Ventilated Front Seats with Multi-Contour Massage
• Heated Rear Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
• SYNC® 4 with 12" LCD Touchscreen & Enhanced Voice Recognition
• B&O® Sound System by Bang & Olufsen (18 Speakers including Subwoofer)
• Power Tailgate with Tailgate Step & Work Surface
• Adaptive Steering & Pro Trailer Backup Assist™
TWIN-PANEL MOONROOF
→ Expansive Glass Roof with Front Power Tilt & Slide
→ Power Sunshade for Customizable Comfort
→ Brings Natural Light to Both Front and Rear Seats
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
• Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
