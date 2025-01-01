Menu
2024 Ford Maverick - XLT 3FTTW8J94RRB10747 This 2024 Ford Maverick blends utility and style with the sought-after Luxury Package and bold Black Appearance Package. Enjoy premium touches like heated seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, and upgraded interior finishes all wrapped in a rugged, fuel-efficient compact pickup. A sharp blacked-out exterior look and modern tech features make this Maverick stand out from the crowd. A perfect balance of comfort, capability, and style.

2024 Ford Maverick

26,495 KM

Details

$40,499

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Maverick

XLT New Arrival | Luxury Pkg | Black Pkg | Clean CarFax

12850628

2024 Ford Maverick

XLT New Arrival | Luxury Pkg | Black Pkg | Clean CarFax

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

$40,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,495KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FTTW8J94RRB10747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,495 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Ford Maverick - XLT
3FTTW8J94RRB10747

This 2024 Ford Maverick blends utility and style with the sought-after Luxury Package and bold Black Appearance Package. Enjoy premium touches like heated seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, and upgraded interior finishes all wrapped in a rugged, fuel-efficient compact pickup. A sharp blacked-out exterior look and modern tech features make this Maverick stand out from the crowd. A perfect balance of comfort, capability, and style.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
$40,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

2024 Ford Maverick