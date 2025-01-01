$40,499+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Maverick
XLT New Arrival | Luxury Pkg | Black Pkg | Clean CarFax
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$40,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,495 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Ford Maverick - XLT
3FTTW8J94RRB10747
This 2024 Ford Maverick blends utility and style with the sought-after Luxury Package and bold Black Appearance Package. Enjoy premium touches like heated seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, and upgraded interior finishes all wrapped in a rugged, fuel-efficient compact pickup. A sharp blacked-out exterior look and modern tech features make this Maverick stand out from the crowd. A perfect balance of comfort, capability, and style.
Vehicle Features
519-352-6200