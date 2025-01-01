Menu
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <h3><strong>2024 FORD MUSTANG GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE</strong></h3> <p><strong>10-Speed Auto | 401A Pkg | GT Performance Pkg | Active Exhaust</strong><br /> <em>Effortless Performance Meets Open-Air Exhilaration</em></p> <p>This fully-loaded Mustang GT Convertible pairs Ford's advanced 10-speed automatic with track-bred upgrades and premium comfort features.</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>POWERTRAIN & PERFORMANCE</strong><br /> ? <strong>5.0L Coyote V8 (486HP/418 lb-ft torque)</strong><br /> ? <strong>10-Speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission</strong><br /> ? <strong>Paddle Shifters with Rev-Matching</strong><br /> ? <strong>Active Valve Performance Exhaust</strong><br /> ? <strong>0-100 km/h in 4.1 Seconds (Auto)</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>GT PERFORMANCE PACKAGE</strong><br /> • <strong>Brembo™ 6-Piston Front Brakes (Red Calipers)</strong><br /> • <strong>Torsen® Limited-Slip Differential</strong><br /> • <strong>19" Dark Aluminum Wheels w/ Summer Tires</strong><br /> • <strong>Track-Optimized Suspension Tuning</strong><br /> • <strong>Performance Rear Spoiler & Gauge Pack</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>PREMIUM 401A PACKAGE</strong><br /> → <strong>12.4" Digital Instrument Cluster</strong><br /> → <strong>13.2" SYNC® 4 Touchscreen w/Navigation</strong><br /> → <strong>B&O® 12-Speaker Premium Audio</strong><br /> → <strong>Heated/Cooled Leather Seats w/Memory</strong><br /> → <strong>Ambient Lighting (Selectable Colors)</strong></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong> Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong> (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> – Transparent & Competitive<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong> Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></span></span></p>

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Red
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # VF00426R
  Mileage 4,882 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
