Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$66,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # VF00426R
- Mileage 4,882 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD
2024 FORD MUSTANG GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE
10-Speed Auto | 401A Pkg | GT Performance Pkg | Active Exhaust
Effortless Performance Meets Open-Air Exhilaration
This fully-loaded Mustang GT Convertible pairs Ford's advanced 10-speed automatic with track-bred upgrades and premium comfort features.
POWERTRAIN & PERFORMANCE
? 5.0L Coyote V8 (486HP/418 lb-ft torque)
? 10-Speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission
? Paddle Shifters with Rev-Matching
? Active Valve Performance Exhaust
? 0-100 km/h in 4.1 Seconds (Auto)
GT PERFORMANCE PACKAGE
• Brembo™ 6-Piston Front Brakes (Red Calipers)
• Torsen® Limited-Slip Differential
• 19" Dark Aluminum Wheels w/ Summer Tires
• Track-Optimized Suspension Tuning
• Performance Rear Spoiler & Gauge Pack
PREMIUM 401A PACKAGE
→ 12.4" Digital Instrument Cluster
→ 13.2" SYNC® 4 Touchscreen w/Navigation
→ B&O® 12-Speaker Premium Audio
→ Heated/Cooled Leather Seats w/Memory
→ Ambient Lighting (Selectable Colors)
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
- Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
