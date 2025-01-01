Menu
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

22,474 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Luxury New Arrival | Clean CarFax | Hybrid | AWD

12488011

Luxury New Arrival | Clean CarFax | Hybrid | AWD

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

Used
22,474KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JCCD18RU223114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LK00345T
  • Mileage 22,474 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid