2024 Kia Carnival
SX
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
Used
34,040KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDNE5H39R6387502
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 34,040 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
2024 Kia Carnival