2024 Kia Carnival

34,040 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2024 Kia Carnival

SX

12427779

2024 Kia Carnival

SX

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,040KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDNE5H39R6387502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,040 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2024 Kia Carnival