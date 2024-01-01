Menu
<p>The 2024 Lincoln Aviator Reserve, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.<br /> On this Aviator Reserve you will find features like;<br /> <br /> Jet Package</p> <p>Heated and Cooled Seats</p> <p>Heated Rear Seats</p> <p>Heated Steering Wheel</p> <p>Adaptive Cruise Control</p> <p>Lane Keeping Aid </p> <p>BLIS</p> <p>Navigation</p> <p>Panoramic Sunroof</p> <p>Hands Free Power Tailgate</p> <p>Revel Audio System</p> <p>Ambient Lighting</p> <p>Backup Camera</p> <p>Reverse Sensing System</p> <p>Power Windows</p> <p>Power Locks</p> <p>Power Seats</p> <p>and so much more!!<br /> <br /> Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br /> <br /> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br /> <br /> We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.<br /> All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.<br /> <br /> All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.<br /> <br /> Book your appointment today!</p>

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$79,468

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,715KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LM5J7XC4RGL08247

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Lincoln Aviator