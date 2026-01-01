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<h2>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</h2><h1>2024 Lincoln Corsair Reserve AWD 201A</h1><h3>201A Equipment Group Jet Appearance Package Twin Panel Panoramic Roof Luxury Compact SUV</h3><p>This 2024 Lincoln Corsair Reserve AWD 201A delivers refined luxury, effortless performance, and advanced technology in a premium compact SUV. Equipped with the desirable 201A Equipment Group, Jet Appearance Package, and Twin Panel Panoramic Roof, this Corsair offers sophisticated styling, exceptional comfort, and confidence for every journey.</p><h3>POWER & PERFORMANCE</h3><ul><li><p>2.0L Turbocharged EcoBoost® I-4 Engine</p></li><li><p>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p>Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</p></li><li><p>250 Horsepower / 275 lb-ft Torque</p></li><li><p>Lincoln Drive Modes</p></li><li><p>Electric Power-Assisted Steering</p></li></ul><h3>PACKAGE</h3><ul><li><p>201A Equipment Group</p></li><li><p>Jet Appearance Package</p></li><li><p>Twin Panel Panoramic Roof</p></li><li><p>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Power Liftgate</p></li><li><p>Remote Start System</p></li></ul><h3>EXTERIOR FEATURES</h3><ul><li><p>20" Black Aluminum Wheels</p></li><li><p>Jet Appearance Package</p></li><li><p>Twin Panel Panoramic Roof</p></li><li><p>LED Signature Lighting</p></li><li><p>Hands-Free Power Liftgate</p></li><li><p>Black Exterior Accents</p></li></ul><h3>INTERIOR & COMFORT</h3><ul><li><p>Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces</p></li><li><p>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>10-Way Power Driver Seat with Memory</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li><p>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel</p></li><li><p>60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats</p></li></ul><h3>TECHNOLOGY</h3><ul><li><p>SYNC® 4 Infotainment System</p></li><li><p>13.2" Touchscreen Display</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>Lincoln Connect® with 5G Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability</p></li><li><p>Wireless Charging Pad</p></li><li><p>Rear View Camera</p></li></ul><h3>SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE</h3><ul><li><p>Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.1</p></li><li><p>Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)</p></li><li><p>Lane Keeping System</p></li><li><p>Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking</p></li><li><p>Rear Cross Traffic Braking</p></li><li><p>Adaptive Cruise Control</p></li><li><p>Rear View Camera</p></li></ul><h3>HIGHLIGHTS</h3><ul><li><p>201A Equipment Group</p></li><li><p>Jet Appearance Package</p></li><li><p>Twin Panel Panoramic Roof</p></li><li><p>Intelligent AWD</p></li><li><p>Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.1</p></li><li><p>Refined Lincoln Luxury</p></li></ul><h3>Special Offer:</h3><p>| <strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong> 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p><h4>Additional Details:</h4><p><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p><p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2024 Lincoln Corsair

35,721 KM

Details Description Features

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14437933

2024 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve AWD

Location

Victory Lincoln

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-397-3403

  1. 14437933
  2. 14437933
  3. 14437933
Contact Seller

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
35,721KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMCJ2DA2RUL21920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VF00337R
  • Mileage 35,721 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN2024 Lincoln Corsair Reserve AWD 201A201A Equipment Group Jet Appearance Package Twin Panel Panoramic Roof Luxury Compact SUV

This 2024 Lincoln Corsair Reserve AWD 201A delivers refined luxury, effortless performance, and advanced technology in a premium compact SUV. Equipped with the desirable 201A Equipment Group, Jet Appearance Package, and Twin Panel Panoramic Roof, this Corsair offers sophisticated styling, exceptional comfort, and confidence for every journey.

POWER & PERFORMANCE

  • 2.0L Turbocharged EcoBoost® I-4 Engine

  • 8-Speed Automatic Transmission

  • Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

  • 250 Horsepower / 275 lb-ft Torque

  • Lincoln Drive Modes

  • Electric Power-Assisted Steering

PACKAGE

  • 201A Equipment Group

  • Jet Appearance Package

  • Twin Panel Panoramic Roof

  • Heated Front Seats

  • Power Liftgate

  • Remote Start System

EXTERIOR FEATURES

  • 20" Black Aluminum Wheels

  • Jet Appearance Package

  • Twin Panel Panoramic Roof

  • LED Signature Lighting

  • Hands-Free Power Liftgate

  • Black Exterior Accents

INTERIOR & COMFORT

  • Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces

  • Heated Front Seats

  • 10-Way Power Driver Seat with Memory

  • Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control

  • Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel

  • 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats

TECHNOLOGY

  • SYNC® 4 Infotainment System

  • 13.2" Touchscreen Display

  • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto

  • Lincoln Connect® with 5G Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability

  • Wireless Charging Pad

  • Rear View Camera

SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE

  • Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.1

  • Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)

  • Lane Keeping System

  • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking

  • Rear Cross Traffic Braking

  • Adaptive Cruise Control

  • Rear View Camera

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 201A Equipment Group

  • Jet Appearance Package

  • Twin Panel Panoramic Roof

  • Intelligent AWD

  • Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.1

  • Refined Lincoln Luxury

Special Offer:

| Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)

Additional Details:

Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.

Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Victory Lincoln

Victory Lincoln

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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519-397-3403

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$44,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Lincoln

519-397-3403

2024 Lincoln Corsair