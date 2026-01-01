$44,999+ taxes & licensing
2024 Lincoln Corsair
Reserve AWD
2024 Lincoln Corsair
Reserve AWD
Location
Victory Lincoln
301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-397-3403
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VF00337R
- Mileage 35,721 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2024 Lincoln Corsair Reserve AWD 201A delivers refined luxury, effortless performance, and advanced technology in a premium compact SUV. Equipped with the desirable 201A Equipment Group, Jet Appearance Package, and Twin Panel Panoramic Roof, this Corsair offers sophisticated styling, exceptional comfort, and confidence for every journey.POWER & PERFORMANCE
2.0L Turbocharged EcoBoost® I-4 Engine
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
250 Horsepower / 275 lb-ft Torque
Lincoln Drive Modes
Electric Power-Assisted Steering
201A Equipment Group
Jet Appearance Package
Twin Panel Panoramic Roof
Heated Front Seats
Power Liftgate
Remote Start System
20" Black Aluminum Wheels
Jet Appearance Package
Twin Panel Panoramic Roof
LED Signature Lighting
Hands-Free Power Liftgate
Black Exterior Accents
Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces
Heated Front Seats
10-Way Power Driver Seat with Memory
Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats
SYNC® 4 Infotainment System
13.2" Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
Lincoln Connect® with 5G Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
Wireless Charging Pad
Rear View Camera
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.1
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)
Lane Keeping System
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
201A Equipment Group
Jet Appearance Package
Twin Panel Panoramic Roof
Intelligent AWD
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.1
Refined Lincoln Luxury
| Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)Additional Details:
Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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519-397-3403