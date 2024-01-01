Menu
2024 Lincoln Navigator

1,123 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve 4x4 | DEMO | BY APPOINTMENT |

2024 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve 4x4 | DEMO | BY APPOINTMENT |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,123KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMJJ2LG7REL05199

Vehicle Details

  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # VNA22446
  Mileage 1,123 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

