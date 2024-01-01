Menu
<p>The 2024 Mazda CX-50 GT is a premium compact SUV that blends performance, luxury, and versatility. It features a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine, delivering up to 256 horsepower with responsive handling for a smooth and dynamic drive. The GT trim offers a refined interior with high-quality materials, leather upholstery, and advanced technology, including a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and a premium Bose sound system. With standard all-wheel drive, impressive off-road capabilities, and a sleek, modern design, the CX-50 GT is perfect for those seeking style and adventure in one package.<br /> <br /> Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br /> <br /> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br /> <br /> We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.<br /> All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.<br /> <br /> All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.<br /> <br /> Book your appointment today!</p>

Details Description Features

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Used
29,986KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7MMVABDM2RN171571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,986 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
