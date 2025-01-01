$22,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Nissan Kicks
SV FWD
2024 Nissan Kicks
SV FWD
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,051KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CV8RL475539
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,051 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Nissan Kicks 4D Sport Utility SV Blue 17''' Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Package AA00 w/No Options, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. FWD 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic
Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!
Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Chatham Chrysler
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Elevation 57,949 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4X4 30,137 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
2023 Subaru WRX Sport-tech Manual 32,003 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Chatham Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-354-XXXX(click to show)
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Chatham Chrysler
519-354-8000
2024 Nissan Kicks