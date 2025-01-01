Menu
2024 Nissan Kicks 4D Sport Utility SV Blue 17''' Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Package AA00 w/No Options, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. FWD 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic

2024 Nissan Kicks

21,051 KM

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Kicks

SV FWD

13191194

2024 Nissan Kicks

SV FWD

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

Used
21,051KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CV8RL475539

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,051 KM

2024 Nissan Kicks 4D Sport Utility SV Blue 17''' Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Package AA00 w/No Options, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. FWD 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic


Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

519-354-8000

