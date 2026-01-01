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<p>2024 Nissan Rogue - Platinum | Clean CarFax | Low KMs</p><ul><li><p><strong>Condition:</strong> Low KMs, Accident Free / No Accidents / Clean CarFax</p></li><li><p><strong>Performance:</strong> All-Wheel Drive (AWD), 1.5L VC-Turbo Engine, Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p><strong>Seating & Comfort:</strong> Quilted Leather Seating, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Panoramic Moonroof, Power Front Seats with Memory</p></li><li><p><strong>Technology:</strong> Navigation System, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bose Premium Audio System, Head-Up Display, Digital Instrument Cluster, Wireless Phone Charging, Intelligent Around View Monitor</p></li><li><p><strong>Safety:</strong> ProPILOT Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Intervention, Lane Departure Prevention, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning</p></li><li><p><strong>Notes:</strong> Top-of-the-line Platinum trim offering premium luxury, cutting-edge technology, and intelligent safety features. A low kilometre SUV with a <strong>Clean CarFax</strong> history. <strong>CarFax available for download.</strong></p></li><li><p>Financing Available</p></li><li><p>Trade-Ins Welcome</p></li><li><p>Extended Warranty Options</p></li></ul><p>Every used vehicle undergoes a 135-point inspection.</p><p>Pre-owned vehicles are supplied with one key. Any additional keys received from the previous owner will be included at delivery at no charge. Extra keys may be purchased at the customer's request and expense.</p> <p>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.</p><p>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.</p><p>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.</p><p>Book your appointment today!</p>

2024 Nissan Rogue

23,287 KM

Details Description Features

$32,499

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Nissan Rogue

2024 Nissan Rogue - Platinum | Stock #LK00930T

Watch This Vehicle
14458804

2024 Nissan Rogue

2024 Nissan Rogue - Platinum | Stock #LK00930T

Location

Lally Kia

725 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

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Contact Seller

$32,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
23,287KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3DD1RW254880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LK00930T
  • Mileage 23,287 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Nissan Rogue - Platinum | Clean CarFax | Low KMs

  • Condition: Low KMs, Accident Free / No Accidents / Clean CarFax

  • Performance: All-Wheel Drive (AWD), 1.5L VC-Turbo Engine, Automatic Transmission

  • Seating & Comfort: Quilted Leather Seating, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Panoramic Moonroof, Power Front Seats with Memory

  • Technology: Navigation System, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bose Premium Audio System, Head-Up Display, Digital Instrument Cluster, Wireless Phone Charging, Intelligent Around View Monitor

  • Safety: ProPILOT Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Intervention, Lane Departure Prevention, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning

  • Notes: Top-of-the-line Platinum trim offering premium luxury, cutting-edge technology, and intelligent safety features. A low kilometre SUV with a Clean CarFax history. CarFax available for download.

  • Financing Available

  • Trade-Ins Welcome

  • Extended Warranty Options

Every used vehicle undergoes a 135-point inspection.

Pre-owned vehicles are supplied with one key. Any additional keys received from the previous owner will be included at delivery at no charge. Extra keys may be purchased at the customer's request and expense.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.

All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lally Kia

Lally Kia

725 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
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519-352-6200

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$32,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

2024 Nissan Rogue