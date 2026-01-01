$32,499+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Rogue
2024 Nissan Rogue - Platinum | Stock #LK00930T
2024 Nissan Rogue
2024 Nissan Rogue - Platinum | Stock #LK00930T
Location
Lally Kia
725 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$32,499
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LK00930T
- Mileage 23,287 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Nissan Rogue - Platinum | Clean CarFax | Low KMs
Condition: Low KMs, Accident Free / No Accidents / Clean CarFax
Performance: All-Wheel Drive (AWD), 1.5L VC-Turbo Engine, Automatic Transmission
Seating & Comfort: Quilted Leather Seating, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Panoramic Moonroof, Power Front Seats with Memory
Technology: Navigation System, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bose Premium Audio System, Head-Up Display, Digital Instrument Cluster, Wireless Phone Charging, Intelligent Around View Monitor
Safety: ProPILOT Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Intervention, Lane Departure Prevention, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning
Notes: Top-of-the-line Platinum trim offering premium luxury, cutting-edge technology, and intelligent safety features. A low kilometre SUV with a Clean CarFax history. CarFax available for download.
Financing Available
Trade-Ins Welcome
Extended Warranty Options
Every used vehicle undergoes a 135-point inspection.
Pre-owned vehicles are supplied with one key. Any additional keys received from the previous owner will be included at delivery at no charge. Extra keys may be purchased at the customer's request and expense.
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lally Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Lally Kia
Lally Kia
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-352-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-352-6200