2024 RAM 2500

34,002 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 RAM 2500

POWER WAGON 4X4 CREW CAB 6'4" BOX

13238399

2024 RAM 2500

POWER WAGON 4X4 CREW CAB 6'4" BOX

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

Used
34,002KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6TR5EJ8RG298508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CC00173P
  • Mileage 34,002 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Brake Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000

