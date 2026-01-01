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<p>This white 2025 Chevrolet Trax 1RS FWD brings sporty styling, modern technology, and everyday practicality together in one sharp looking package. Powered by a fuel-efficient turbocharged engine and smooth automatic transmission, it delivers a comfortable and confident ride for commuting, road trips, and everything in between. Inside, you'll find heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, and a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The sporty 1RS trim adds unique interior and exterior accents, giving the Trax a more athletic look and feel. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, and a rearview camera. With its spacious cabin, impressive cargo space, and very eye catching design, this 2025 Trax 1RS is a stylish and practical crossover that's ready for everyday adventures. All of our vehicles come with a fresh oil change, new cabin filter, new engine air filter new wiper blades, plus a full air conditioning inspection so youre ready for the warmer months ahead! We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you get the best deal possible. Save money and save time and book your appointment today! This 2025 Chevrolet Trax is One owner and comes with a free CarFax vehicle history report. Chatham Mazda - Home of Brake Pads for Life!</p><p></p>

2025 Chevrolet Trax

11,056 KM

Details Description Features

$27,399

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Chevrolet Trax

1RS Remote Start | One Owner

Watch This Vehicle
14207382

2025 Chevrolet Trax

1RS Remote Start | One Owner

Location

Chatham Mazda

383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-1118

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Contact Seller

$27,399

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
11,056KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL77LGE20SC022376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CM00493P
  • Mileage 11,056 KM

Vehicle Description

This white 2025 Chevrolet Trax 1RS FWD brings sporty styling, modern technology, and everyday practicality together in one sharp looking package. Powered by a fuel-efficient turbocharged engine and smooth automatic transmission, it delivers a comfortable and confident ride for commuting, road trips, and everything in between. Inside, you'll find heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, and a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The sporty 1RS trim adds unique interior and exterior accents, giving the Trax a more athletic look and feel. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, and a rearview camera. With its spacious cabin, impressive cargo space, and very eye catching design, this 2025 Trax 1RS is a stylish and practical crossover that's ready for everyday adventures. All of our vehicles come with a fresh oil change, new cabin filter, new engine air filter new wiper blades, plus a full air conditioning inspection so youre ready for the warmer months ahead! We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you get the best deal possible. Save money and save time and book your appointment today! This 2025 Chevrolet Trax is One owner and comes with a free CarFax vehicle history report. Chatham Mazda - Home of Brake Pads for Life!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chatham Mazda

Used 2025 Chevrolet Trax 1RS Remote Start | One Owner for sale in Chatham, ON
2025 Chevrolet Trax 1RS Remote Start | One Owner 11,056 KM $27,399 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Chatham Mazda

Chatham Mazda

383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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519-354-XXXX

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519-354-1118

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877-354-1118
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$27,399

+ taxes & licensing>

Chatham Mazda

519-354-1118

2025 Chevrolet Trax