$27,399+ taxes & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Trax
1RS Remote Start | One Owner
2025 Chevrolet Trax
1RS Remote Start | One Owner
Location
Chatham Mazda
383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-1118
$27,399
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CM00493P
- Mileage 11,056 KM
Vehicle Description
This white 2025 Chevrolet Trax 1RS FWD brings sporty styling, modern technology, and everyday practicality together in one sharp looking package. Powered by a fuel-efficient turbocharged engine and smooth automatic transmission, it delivers a comfortable and confident ride for commuting, road trips, and everything in between. Inside, you'll find heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, and a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The sporty 1RS trim adds unique interior and exterior accents, giving the Trax a more athletic look and feel. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, and a rearview camera. With its spacious cabin, impressive cargo space, and very eye catching design, this 2025 Trax 1RS is a stylish and practical crossover that's ready for everyday adventures. All of our vehicles come with a fresh oil change, new cabin filter, new engine air filter new wiper blades, plus a full air conditioning inspection so youre ready for the warmer months ahead! We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you get the best deal possible. Save money and save time and book your appointment today! This 2025 Chevrolet Trax is One owner and comes with a free CarFax vehicle history report. Chatham Mazda - Home of Brake Pads for Life!
Vehicle Features
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519-354-1118
Alternate Numbers877-354-1118
+ taxes & licensing>
519-354-1118