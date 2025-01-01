Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.</p><p>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.</p><p>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.</p><p>Book your appointment today!</p>

2025 Kia Carnival

14,939 KM

Details Description Features

$48,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Kia Carnival

EX+

Watch This Vehicle
13103711

2025 Kia Carnival

EX+

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

Contact Seller

$48,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
14,939KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDNC5K32S6509735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,939 KM

Vehicle Description

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.

All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lally Kia

Used 2024 Kia Soul EX for sale in Chatham, ON
2024 Kia Soul EX 22,044 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Kia Sportage X-Line New Arrival | Former Daily Rental | AWD | Leather for sale in Chatham, ON
2025 Kia Sportage X-Line New Arrival | Former Daily Rental | AWD | Leather 20,030 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe New Arrival | Low KMs | Clean CarFax | Roof for sale in Chatham, ON
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe New Arrival | Low KMs | Clean CarFax | Roof 68,000 KM $25,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lally Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-352-XXXX

(click to show)

519-352-6200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

2025 Kia Carnival