<p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Now Available at Victory Ford Lincoln</strong></span></span></p> <h3><strong>2025 Lincoln Corsair Reserve</strong></h3> <p><em>Elevated Luxury. Effortless Performance.</em></p> <p>Experience the perfect harmony of sophistication and capability with the<strong>2025 Lincoln Corsagir Reserve</strong>crafted for those who demand refined elegance without compromise.</p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Key Features:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-family:Calibri, sans-serif><span style=font-size:14.6667px>Panoramic Sunroof</span></span></li> <li><span style=font-family:Calibri, sans-serif><span style=font-size:14.6667px>Heated and Cooled Front Seats</span></span></li> <li>Heated Steering Wheel</li> <li><span style=font-family:Calibri, sans-serif><span style=font-size:14.6667px>360 Degree Camera</span></span></li> <li>Adaptive Cruise Control</li> <li>Lane Keeping Aid</li> <li>BLIS</li> <li>Phone as a Key</li> <li>Power Liftgate</li> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>Forward & Reverse Sensing System</span></span></li> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>Power Windows, Locks & Seats</span></span></li> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><em>And much more!</em></span></span></li> </ul> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong>Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> <span style=font-family:Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif>?</span><strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong>(for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> <span style=font-family:Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif>?</span><strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> Transparent & Competitive<br /> <span style=font-family:Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif>?</span><strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong>Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong>Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></span></span></p> <p></p>

Details Description Features

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Contact Seller

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

2025 Lincoln Corsair