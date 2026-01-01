$51,999+ taxes & licensing
2025 Lincoln Corsair
Premiere AWD
2025 Lincoln Corsair
Premiere AWD
Location
Victory Lincoln
301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-397-3403
$51,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VF00871R
- Mileage 4,484 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2025 Lincoln Corsair Premier AWD 100A delivers refined luxury, confident performance, and advanced technology in a premium compact SUV. Equipped with the 100A Equipment Group and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, this Corsair offers Lincoln comfort, sophisticated styling, and the latest driver-assistance features for every journey.POWER & PERFORMANCE
2.0L Turbocharged EcoBoost® I-4 Engine
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
250 Horsepower / 275 lb-ft Torque
Lincoln Drive Modes
Electric Power-Assisted Steering
100A Equipment Group
Heated Front Seats
Power Liftgate
Remote Start System
Dual-Zone Electronic Climate Control
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.1
18" Premium Aluminum Wheels
LED Signature Lighting
Power Liftgate
Power-Folding Heated Side Mirrors
Body-Colour Exterior Accents
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Lincoln Soft Touch Seating Surfaces
Heated Front Seats
10-Way Power Driver Seat with Memory
8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats
SYNC® 4 with 13.2" Touchscreen
12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
Lincoln Connect® with 5G Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
Rear View Camera
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.1
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)
Lane Keeping System
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
Rear Cross-Traffic Braking
Rear View Camera
100A Equipment Group
Intelligent All-Wheel Drive
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.1
13.2" SYNC® 4 Touchscreen
Premium Lincoln Comfort
Luxury Compact SUV
| Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km). No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive. All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra).Additional Details:
Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) are included at no cost. Optional key purchases are available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional 2025 Lincoln Corsair Premier AWD.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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519-397-3403