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<h2>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</h2><h1>2025 Lincoln Corsair Premier AWD 100A</h1><h3>100A Equipment Group Intelligent AWD Premium Compact Luxury SUV</h3><p>This 2025 Lincoln Corsair Premier AWD 100A delivers refined luxury, confident performance, and advanced technology in a premium compact SUV. Equipped with the 100A Equipment Group and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, this Corsair offers Lincoln comfort, sophisticated styling, and the latest driver-assistance features for every journey.</p><h3>POWER & PERFORMANCE</h3><ul><li><p>2.0L Turbocharged EcoBoost® I-4 Engine</p></li><li><p>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p>Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</p></li><li><p>250 Horsepower / 275 lb-ft Torque</p></li><li><p>Lincoln Drive Modes</p></li><li><p>Electric Power-Assisted Steering</p></li></ul><h3>PACKAGE</h3><ul><li><p>100A Equipment Group</p></li><li><p>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Power Liftgate</p></li><li><p>Remote Start System</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Electronic Climate Control</p></li><li><p>Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.1</p></li></ul><h3>EXTERIOR FEATURES</h3><ul><li><p>18" Premium Aluminum Wheels</p></li><li><p>LED Signature Lighting</p></li><li><p>Power Liftgate</p></li><li><p>Power-Folding Heated Side Mirrors</p></li><li><p>Body-Colour Exterior Accents</p></li><li><p>Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers</p></li></ul><h3>INTERIOR & COMFORT</h3><ul><li><p>Lincoln Soft Touch Seating Surfaces</p></li><li><p>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>10-Way Power Driver Seat with Memory</p></li><li><p>8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat</p></li><li><p>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel</p></li><li><p>60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats</p></li></ul><h3>TECHNOLOGY</h3><ul><li><p>SYNC® 4 with 13.2" Touchscreen</p></li><li><p>12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>Lincoln Connect® with 5G Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability</p></li><li><p>Rear View Camera</p></li></ul><h3>SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE</h3><ul><li><p>Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.1</p></li><li><p>Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)</p></li><li><p>Lane Keeping System</p></li><li><p>Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking</p></li><li><p>Rear Cross-Traffic Braking</p></li><li><p>Rear View Camera</p></li></ul><h3>HIGHLIGHTS</h3><ul><li><p>100A Equipment Group</p></li><li><p>Intelligent All-Wheel Drive</p></li><li><p>Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.1</p></li><li><p>13.2" SYNC® 4 Touchscreen</p></li><li><p>Premium Lincoln Comfort</p></li><li><p>Luxury Compact SUV</p></li></ul><h3>Special Offer:</h3><p>| <strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong> 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km). No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive. All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra).</p><h4>Additional Details:</h4><p><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) are included at no cost. Optional key purchases are available upon request.</p><p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional 2025 Lincoln Corsair Premier AWD.</p>

2025 Lincoln Corsair

4,484 KM

Details Description Features

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Lincoln Corsair

Premiere AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14438767

2025 Lincoln Corsair

Premiere AWD

Location

Victory Lincoln

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-397-3403

  1. 14438767
  2. 14438767
  3. 14438767
Contact Seller

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
4,484KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMCJ1DA2SUL23599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VF00871R
  • Mileage 4,484 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN2025 Lincoln Corsair Premier AWD 100A100A Equipment Group Intelligent AWD Premium Compact Luxury SUV

This 2025 Lincoln Corsair Premier AWD 100A delivers refined luxury, confident performance, and advanced technology in a premium compact SUV. Equipped with the 100A Equipment Group and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, this Corsair offers Lincoln comfort, sophisticated styling, and the latest driver-assistance features for every journey.

POWER & PERFORMANCE

  • 2.0L Turbocharged EcoBoost® I-4 Engine

  • 8-Speed Automatic Transmission

  • Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

  • 250 Horsepower / 275 lb-ft Torque

  • Lincoln Drive Modes

  • Electric Power-Assisted Steering

PACKAGE

  • 100A Equipment Group

  • Heated Front Seats

  • Power Liftgate

  • Remote Start System

  • Dual-Zone Electronic Climate Control

  • Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.1

EXTERIOR FEATURES

  • 18" Premium Aluminum Wheels

  • LED Signature Lighting

  • Power Liftgate

  • Power-Folding Heated Side Mirrors

  • Body-Colour Exterior Accents

  • Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers

INTERIOR & COMFORT

  • Lincoln Soft Touch Seating Surfaces

  • Heated Front Seats

  • 10-Way Power Driver Seat with Memory

  • 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat

  • Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel

  • 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats

TECHNOLOGY

  • SYNC® 4 with 13.2" Touchscreen

  • 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster

  • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto

  • Lincoln Connect® with 5G Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability

  • Rear View Camera

SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE

  • Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.1

  • Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)

  • Lane Keeping System

  • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking

  • Rear Cross-Traffic Braking

  • Rear View Camera

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 100A Equipment Group

  • Intelligent All-Wheel Drive

  • Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.1

  • 13.2" SYNC® 4 Touchscreen

  • Premium Lincoln Comfort

  • Luxury Compact SUV

Special Offer:

| Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km). No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive. All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra).

Additional Details:

Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) are included at no cost. Optional key purchases are available upon request.

Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional 2025 Lincoln Corsair Premier AWD.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Victory Lincoln

Victory Lincoln

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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519-397-3403

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$51,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Lincoln

519-397-3403

2025 Lincoln Corsair