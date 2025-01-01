Menu
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.

All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

2025 Toyota Sienna

181 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Sienna

XSE 7-Passenger

2025 Toyota Sienna

XSE 7-Passenger

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

Used
181KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDGRKEC2SS284752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LK00603T
  • Mileage 181 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
2025 Toyota Sienna