$102,977+ taxes & licensing
2026 Toyota Sienna
XSE 7-Passenger
2026 Toyota Sienna
XSE 7-Passenger
Location
Lally Kia
725 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$102,977
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LK00921T
- Mileage 396 KM
Vehicle Description
2026 Toyota Sienna XSE AWD Hybrid | Vantage Mobility Northstar Power Wheelchair Conversion | Premium Accessible Van Experience the perfect combination of premium comfort, outstanding fuel efficiency, all-weather capability, and industry-leading accessibility with this 2026 Toyota Sienna XSE AWD Hybrid featuring a Vantage Mobility (VMI) Northstar Full Floor Power Conversion (VIN: 5TDGSKFC9TS235701). Designed to provide maximum independence and flexibility, this professionally converted wheelchair-accessible van offers effortless entry and exceptional interior space without sacrificing the sporty styling and comfort of the Toyota Sienna XSE. The advanced Northstar Full Floor Power Conversion features a power side-entry sliding door, automatic power ramp, and power kneeling suspension that lowers the vehicle for a gentle ramp angle, making wheelchair access quick, smooth, and convenient. One of the standout features of this Sienna is its removable and interchangeable front driver and passenger seating, allowing the vehicle to be configured to suit a wide variety of mobility needs. Whether the wheelchair occupant prefers to ride as the driver or front passenger, this innovative seating system provides exceptional versatility. Powered by Toyota's proven Hybrid Electric AWD system, you'll enjoy impressive fuel economy, confident year-round traction, and the reliability Toyota is known for. Accessibility Conversion Features - MSRP $126,883.00 Vantage Mobility (VMI) Northstar Full Floor Power Conversion Full lowered floor design for maximum interior headroom Automatic power side-entry sliding door Automatic power wheelchair ramp Power kneeling suspension system Removable driver seat Removable front passenger seat Interchangeable driver and passenger seating positions Spacious wheelchair securement area Heavy-duty wheelchair tie-down system Easy-access interior controls Wide power side-entry opening Low ramp angle for easier wheelchair access Toyota Sienna XSE AWD Hybrid Features Toyota Hybrid Electric powertrain Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Sport-tuned XSE suspension Sport exterior styling package Alloy wheels LED headlights LED daytime running lights LED fog lights LED taillights Power liftgate Power sliding rear doors Smart Key with push-button start Remote keyless entry Tri-zone automatic climate control Heated front seats Leather-wrapped steering wheel Premium sport seating Power driver's seat Large touchscreen infotainment system Wireless Apple CarPlay® Wireless Android Auto Bluetooth® hands-free connectivity Multiple USB charging ports Premium audio system Wireless phone charger Digital driver information display Rearview camera Front and rear parking sensors Toyota Safety Sense Features Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection Dynamic Radar Cruise Control Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist Lane Tracing Assist Blind Spot Monitor Rear Cross Traffic Alert Road Sign Assist Automatic High Beams Front and rear parking assist Multiple airbags Electronic Stability Control Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) Traction Control Whether you're looking for a dependable family vehicle, an accessible mobility solution, or a premium wheelchair-accessible van with outstanding versatility, this 2026 Toyota Sienna XSE AWD Hybrid delivers it all. With its Vantage Mobility Northstar Full Floor Power Conversion, removable front seating, power kneeling system, power side entry, and Toyota's highly efficient hybrid AWD drivetrain, this van is built to provide comfort, confidence, and independence for years to come. Contact Lally Kia today for more information or to schedule your personal demonstration of this exceptional wheelchair-accessible vehicle.
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All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
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519-352-6200