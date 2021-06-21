Menu
2015 Ford Mustang

93,872 KM

Details

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Mustang

2015 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost, Premium, Back Up Cam, Cooled Seats!

2015 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost, Premium, Back Up Cam, Cooled Seats!

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

93,872KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7493523
  • Stock #: P06A1800
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH6F5307342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 93,872 KM

Vehicle Description

$126 Weekly with $0 Down for 60 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Power Driver Seat - Heated and Cooled Front Seats - Steering Feel (Normal, Sport, Comfort) - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.3L I-4 cyl - Rear Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Push Button Start - Keyless Entry - Fog Lights - Ambient Lighting - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Aux/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Stability Control - Traction Control - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 60 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Dual Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag

