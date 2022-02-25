$21,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Patriot
75th Anniversary Edition, Customer Preferred Pkg!
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Recon Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,068 KM
Vehicle Description
$85 Weekly with $0 Down for 72 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Sunroof - Heated Front Seats PACKAGES: Customer Preferred Package - Ombre mesh bucket seats, - Jeep 75th Anniversary Package - Tangerine interior accents - Automatic Headlights - Bronze Fascia Applique - Bronze Liftgate Applique - Rear 60/40 Split Folding and Reclining Seat - Manual Driver Height Adjuster Seat - Heated Front Seats - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror with Microphone - Manual Folding Exterior Mirror - Power sunroof with Express Open/Close - Keyless Entry - Air Conditioning - Power Windows with Driver One Touch Down - Illuminated Entry - Fog Lights - Body Colour Door Handles - Bright Exhaust Tip - Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Hands Free Communication with Bluetooth Streaming - Remote USB Port - Leather Wrapped Steering wheel CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.4L I-4 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Ombre Mesh/Leather Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - 6.5 Inch Touchscreen - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Fog Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3 /HD Radio/Remote Usb Port - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Hill Start Assist - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 72 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
