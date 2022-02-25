2016 Jeep Patriot

$21,995 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 0 6 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8277747

8277747 Stock #: P06A2994

P06A2994 VIN: 1C4NJPAB2GD739479

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Recon Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06A2994

Mileage 84,068 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Windows Sunroof Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Hill Ascent Control Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.