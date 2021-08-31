2016 Nissan Altima

$20,495 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 8 9 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7809006

7809006 Stock #: P21A0198

P21A0198 VIN: 1N4AL3AP9GN366504

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 32,896 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Door Map Pockets Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Console Cup Holder Additional Features Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.