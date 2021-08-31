2017 Audi A3

$28,995 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 6 7 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7763307

7763307 Stock #: P06A2356

P06A2356 VIN: WAUB8GFFXH1064684

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Florett Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 47,670 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

