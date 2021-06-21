2017 BMW 3 Series

$28,495 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 4 4 9 K M Used Get Financing

P06A1443 VIN: WBA8D9G31HNU62042

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06A1443

Mileage 60,449 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

