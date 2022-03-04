2017 BMW X1

$32,995 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 6 0 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8479167

8479167 Stock #: P21A0367

P21A0367 VIN: WBXHT3C3XH5F72568

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 68,608 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Safety Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.