Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW X1

68,608 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

Contact Seller
2017 BMW X1

2017 BMW X1

28ixDrive, Twin Power Turbo, Back Up Cam, Sunroof!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW X1

28ixDrive, Twin Power Turbo, Back Up Cam, Sunroof!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

  1. 8479167
  2. 8479167
  3. 8479167
  4. 8479167
  5. 8479167
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

68,608KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8479167
  • Stock #: P21A0367
  • VIN: WBXHT3C3XH5F72568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,608 KM

Vehicle Description

$112 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth with Audio Controls CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - Twin Power Turbo - Leather Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Parking Sensors - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2018 Land Rover Rang...
 35,900 KM
$63,995 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 97,784 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Sentra S...
 81,840 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

Call Dealer

844-277-XXXX

(click to show)

844-277-8696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory