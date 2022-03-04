2017 Chevrolet Cruze

$21,295 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 9 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8479158

8479158 Stock #: P06A3175

P06A3175 VIN: 3G1BF5SMXHS604883

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 91,940 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control remote start Heated Steering Wheel Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety Onstar Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Convenience Console Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.