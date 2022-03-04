Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

91,940 KM

Details Description Features

$21,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,295

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier, Back Up Cam, Remote Start, OnStar!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier, Back Up Cam, Remote Start, OnStar!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

  1. 8479158
  2. 8479158
  3. 8479158
  4. 8479158
  5. 8479158
  6. 8479158
  7. 8479158
  8. 8479158
  9. 8479158
  10. 8479158
  11. 8479158
  12. 8479158
  13. 8479158
  14. 8479158
  15. 8479158
  16. 8479158
  17. 8479158
  18. 8479158
  19. 8479158
  20. 8479158
  21. 8479158
  22. 8479158
  23. 8479158
  24. 8479158
  25. 8479158
  26. 8479158
  27. 8479158
  28. 8479158
  29. 8479158
  30. 8479158
  31. 8479158
  32. 8479158
  33. 8479158
  34. 8479158
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$21,295

+ taxes & licensing

91,940KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8479158
  • Stock #: P06A3175
  • VIN: 3G1BF5SMXHS604883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,940 KM

Vehicle Description

$72 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/160,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Power Driver Seat - Remote Start - Onstar Guidance - Chevrolet MyLink - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.4L I-4 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - 7 Inch Touchscreen - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel - Proximity Key with Push Button Start - Engine Start/Stop Technology - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Chrome Accents - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Onstar
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Console
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2018 Land Rover Rang...
 35,900 KM
$63,995 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 97,784 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Sentra S...
 81,840 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

Call Dealer

844-277-XXXX

(click to show)

844-277-8696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory