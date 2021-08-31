2017 Chevrolet Spark...

$15,795 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 6 4 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8059249

8059249 Stock #: P06A2810

P06A2810 VIN: KL8CD6SA2HC818875

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 100,646 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Digital clock Door Map Pockets Exterior Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Console Cup Holder Safety Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

