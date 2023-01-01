$24,995 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 0 1 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9461965

9461965 Stock #: P06A4950

P06A4950 VIN: 1FMCU9J93HUE58800

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 88,018 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Navigation System Rear View Camera Door Map Pockets Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Console Cup Holder Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.