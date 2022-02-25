2017 Honda CR-V

$28,495 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 9 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8328762

8328762 Stock #: P06A2997

P06A2997 VIN: 2HKRW2H56HH105402

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 89,982 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Interior Door Map Pockets Safety SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

