2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

Listing ID: 7602388

7602388 Stock #: P06A1941

P06A1941 VIN: WDDSJ4GB6HN431662

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Calcite White

Interior Colour Cream

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06A1941

Mileage 99,125 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features Rear View Camera Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

