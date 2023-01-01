$27,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250
4MATIC, Premium/Sport Pkg, Back Up Cam, Pano Roof!
Location
Autoplanet
205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3
$27,995
- Listing ID: 9461962
- Stock #: P06A4667T
- VIN: WDCTG4GB7HJ306393
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar Silver Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,294 KM
Vehicle Description
$120 Weekly with $0 Down for 72 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Trade In - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Power and Memory Drier Seat - Heated Front Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bluetooth PACKAGES: Premium Package - Back Up Camera - Blind Spot Assist - Thermotropic Automatic Climate Control - Smartphone Integration including Apple CarPlay/Android Auto - 8 Inch Central Media Display Sport Package - 19 Inch AMG Wheel - AMG Styling Package - Sport Brake System - Aluminum Trim CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Black Leather Interior - 19 Inch AMG Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Nappa Leather Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Usb/Cd/Xm - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Assist - Traction Control - Active Brake Assist - Attention Assist - Rain Sensing Wipers - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 72 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
Vehicle Features
