2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

$27,995 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 2 9 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9461962

9461962 Stock #: P06A4667T

P06A4667T VIN: WDCTG4GB7HJ306393

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar Silver Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 81,294 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Steering Wheel Audio Controls Door Map Pockets Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Console Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Exterior Auto On/Off Headlamps Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.