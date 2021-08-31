Menu
2017 Nissan Qashqai

92,801 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

SV, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth

SV, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

92,801KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7744005
  • Stock #: P06A2217
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CP3HW006312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,801 KM

Vehicle Description

$68 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Heated Front Seats - Remote Start - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Push Button Start - Keyless Entry - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Automatic Headlights - Daytime Running Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Xm/Mp3/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

