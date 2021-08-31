2017 Nissan Rogue

$22,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 2 6 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7923558

7923558 Stock #: P06A2572

P06A2572 VIN: 5N1AT2MV6HC796935

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 116,268 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control remote start Digital clock Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

