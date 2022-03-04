Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

75,111 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Bluetooth

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Bluetooth

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_AccidentFree

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

75,111KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8537624
  • Stock #: P06A3289
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV9HC743436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,111 KM

Vehicle Description

$92 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax WARRANTY: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Power Drivers Seat - Heated Front Seats - Remote Start - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.5L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry with Push Button Start - Fog Lights - Automatic Headlights - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Cd/Usb/Aux - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Blind Spot Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
AM/FM Stereo
Console
Cup Holder
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Door Map Pockets
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

