2017 Nissan Rogue

$26,995 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 5 2 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8678765

8678765 Stock #: P21A0441

P21A0441 VIN: 5N1AT2MV7HC884926

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 63,521 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Rear View Camera SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control remote start Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Mechanical All Wheel Drive Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.