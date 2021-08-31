Menu
2017 Subaru Outback

46,539 KM

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2017 Subaru Outback

2017 Subaru Outback

3.6R Touring AWD, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Bluetooth!

2017 Subaru Outback

3.6R Touring AWD, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Bluetooth!

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_NoBadges

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

46,539KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7744008
  • Stock #: P06A2256
  • VIN: 4S4BSFDC5H3367928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,539 KM

Vehicle Description

$97 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Power Driver Seat - Heated Front Seats - MirrorLink - Integrated Garage Door Opener - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.6L V-6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Fog Lights - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Automatic Headlights - Power Liftgate - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Cd/Mp3/Usb/Aux - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

