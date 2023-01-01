Menu
2017 Toyota 86

84,000 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2017 Toyota 86

2017 Toyota 86

, Coupe, Back Up Cam, Bluetooth, New Tires!

2017 Toyota 86

, Coupe, Back Up Cam, Bluetooth, New Tires!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_AccidentFree

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

84,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10147260
  • Stock #: P06A5667T
  • VIN: JF1ZNAA12H8709585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Halo
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$108 Weekly with $0 Down for 72 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle

WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Bluetooth - ** New Tires**

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - Rear Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls - Keyless Entry - Leather Shift Knob - Automatic Headlights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/HD Radio - Air Conditioning and Heat Controls - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2021, 2022 and 2023 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 72 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Door Map Pockets

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Driver Side Airbag

