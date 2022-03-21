Menu
2017 Toyota Highlander

137,073 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2017 Toyota Highlander

2017 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD, 7-Seater, Navi, Back Up Cam, Bluetooth!

2017 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD, 7-Seater, Navi, Back Up Cam, Bluetooth!

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_OneOwner

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,073KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8697902
  Stock #: P06A3592
  VIN: 5TDJZRFH8HS411084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,073 KM

Vehicle Description

$122 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Universal Garage Door Opener - Automatic Stop/Go Technology - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.5L V-6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Tri Zone Climate Control - 7 Passenger Seating - Keyless Entry with Push Button Start - Automatic High Beam - Automatic Headlights - Fog Lights - Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signal - Rear Mesh Shades - Power Liftgate - Radar Cruise Control -Am/Fm/Cd/Usb/Mp3/Xm/HD Radio - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Parking AID - Blind Spot Assist - Lane Departure Warning - Pre Collision System - Speed Warning - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 6.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Door Map Pockets
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

