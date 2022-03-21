2017 Toyota Highlander

$35,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 7 , 0 7 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8697902

8697902 Stock #: P06A3592

P06A3592 VIN: 5TDJZRFH8HS411084

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 137,073 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Mechanical All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Interior Navigation System Door Map Pockets Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning DUAL AIRBAG Exterior Heated Exterior Mirrors Additional Features Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.