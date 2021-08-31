Menu
2018 Acura MDX

9,467 KM

$46,495

+ tax & licensing
$46,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2018 Acura MDX

2018 Acura MDX

SH-AWD, 7-Seater, Navi, Apple CarPlay, Sunroof!

2018 Acura MDX

SH-AWD, 7-Seater, Navi, Apple CarPlay, Sunroof!

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$46,495

+ taxes & licensing

9,467KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8030746
  • Stock #: P06A2308
  • VIN: 5J8YD4H45JL801210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,467 KM

Vehicle Description

$157 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Driver Memory Seat - Power and Heated Front Seats - Remote Start - Universal Garage Door Opener - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.5L V-6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 20 Inch Alloys - Tri Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - 7 Passenger Seating - Automatic Headlights - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Power Liftgate - Adaptive Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Mp3/Usb/Xm - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Cross Traffic Alert - Forward Collision Warning - Traction Control - Rain Sensing Wipers - Auto High Beam Assist - Hill Start Assist - Blind Spot Assist - Lane Departure Warning - Lane Keep Assist - Collision Mitigation Braking System - Forward Collision Warning - Road Departure Mitigation - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778.. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Adaptive Cruise Control
Console
Cup Holder
Navigation System
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Lift Gates
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

