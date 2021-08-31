Menu
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

37,034 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Ti Sport Q4, Turbo, Customer Preferred Pkg, Navi!

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Ti Sport Q4, Turbo, Customer Preferred Pkg, Navi!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_NoBadges

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

37,034KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7809000
  • Stock #: R21A0547
  • VIN: ZASFAKNN4J7C05201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,034 KM

Vehicle Description

**Driver Assistance Static Package + Driver Assistance Dynamics Plus Package Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System + Panoramic Sunroof+ Remote Start** $145 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System - Remote Start - Engine Start/Stop Technology - Bright Dual Exhaust Tips PACKAGES: Customer Preferred Package - Leather Faced Sport Seats - Sport-Tuned Front Dampers - Power Adjustable Seat Bolsters - Gloss Black Window Surrounds Mouldings - Black Roof Rails - Leather-Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel - 20x8.5 Inch Aluminum Sport Wheels - Aluminum Steering Column-Mounted Paddle Shifters Driver Assistance Static Package - Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors - Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path Detection Driver Assistance Dynamics Plus Package - Solar Control Windshield - Lane Departure Warning - Automatic High Beam Headlights Controls - Forward Collision Warning - Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - Turbocharged - 280 Horsepower - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 20 Inch Alloys - 8.8 Inch Display Screen - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel - Push Button Start - Keyless Entry - Power Folding Heating Exterior Mirrors - LED Interior Lighting - LED Daytime Running Lights - LED Tailights - Power Liftgate - Am/Fm/Xm - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Assist - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Leather Interior
Dual Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

